World Champion Princess Aussie + Bellator Epic Clashes

It's an action-packed weekend with Bellator 301 on Saturday featuring two title fights plus the World Grand Prix Semi-Finals, and WOW - Women of Wrestling featuring Australia's own, Princess Aussie in a fight to keep her title on Sunday.

Bellator 301: Amosov vs. Jackson

Following the historic Bellator 300 mega-event in San Diego, Bellator will host its sixth and seventh title fights in a span of two months when the promotion returns to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago for yet another star-studded event on Saturday, November 18 (AEDT).

Headlining Bellator 301, undefeated welterweight kingpin Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) defends his title versus No. 2-ranked Jason Jackson (16-4) as the proud Ukrainian chases the longest undefeated streak in MMA history (29 held by Khabib Nurmagomedov).

The second belt on the line as Bantamweight World Champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) seeks to unify his world title against 135-pound World Grand Prix tournament winner and interim champion Patchy Mix (18-1).

A high-stakes, five-round Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final bout is set between former titlist Patricky Pitbull (25-11) and No. 2-ranked Alexander Shabliy (23-3).

Lastly, every card needs a little animosity, and there will be no shortage of that when Raufeon Stots (19-2) and Danny Sabatello (14-3) renew their feud from 2022 in a rematch during the main card of Bellator 301.

Welterweight World Title Bout: C-Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) vs. #2-Jason Jackson (16-4)

Bantamweight World Title Unification Main Event: C-Sergio Pettis (23-5) vs. IC-Patchy Mix (18-1)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: #2-Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. #6-Danny Sabatello (14-3)

Lightweight Bout: #6-AJ McKee (20-1) vs. #5-Sidney Outlaw (17-5)

Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final: #1-Patricky Pitbull (25-11) vs. #2-Alexander Shabliy (23-3)

WOW - Women of Wrestling: Season 2, Episode 10

First up is for the the WOW World Championship. Can a much-loved Princess Aussie defeat the strong contender Gloria Glitter and retain her title? The fans are on her side but Gloria has shown power and skill in the ring and could give Princess Aussie a fight she's not expecting.

Adamant she'll climb the ladder and eventually become the new WOW World Champion, Adriana Gambino takes on Guam native and champion for the people, Tiki Chamorro.

Ice Cold usually fights in Team Exile alongside Australian, Genesis. This fight she goes solo as she takes on Jesse Jones, who usually fights alongside team mate Americana. Both fighters are fierce in tag-teams, how will they fair on their own with no back-up? It's a totally different strategy when it's just you and your opponent.

A wild main event as two of WOW's best go head-to-head. Vicki Lynn McCoy and former WOW World Champion The Beast battle it out in an unsanctioned match which means no time limits, no disqualifications and falls count anywhere in the building - anything can happen with this one and probably will.

Gloria Glitter vs Princess Aussie (WOW World Championship Title Match)

Adriana Gambino vs Tiki Chamorro

Ice Cold vs Jesse Jones

The Beast vs Vickie Lynn McCoy (Unsanctioned Match)

Find out more about the superstars of WOW - Women of Wrestling in the four part doco-series, My Road To WOW, available on 10 Play now.

Watch fresh episodes of WOW - Women of Wrestling every Sunday on 10 Play.