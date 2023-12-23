Women of The Movement

Women Of The Movement - S1 Ep. 6
M | Drama

Air Date: Fri 22 Dec 2023

After the verdict in the Emmett Till murder trial is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins – and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett's legacy.

This is the story of Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.