Women Of The Movement - S1 Ep. 6
Drama
Air Date: Fri 22 Dec 2023
After the verdict in the Emmett Till murder trial is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins – and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett's legacy.
Season 1
About the Show
This is the story of Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.