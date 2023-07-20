Winter Festival of Football

Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Highlights
NC | Sport

Highlights from the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Highlights match

Highlights

3 mins

Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais Highlights

4 mins

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Highlights

Highlights from the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match

4 mins

West Ham vs Perth Glory Highlights

Highlights from the West Ham vs Perth Glory match

2 mins

Ange Postecoglou: Starting his Spurs' career in Perth

Ange Postecoglou discusses his upcoming managerial debut for Spurs in Perth this July

Match Previews

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ across July and August as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football

Watch West Ham United vs Perth Glory live and free on 10 BOLD

Watch West Ham United vs Perth Glory live and free on 10 BOLD this Saturday night from 1930 AEST

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United live and free on 10 BOLD

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United live and free on 10 BOLD on Tuesday night from 1930 AEST

Watch Manchester United vs Lyon live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Manchester United vs Lyon live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 19 July from 2300 AEST

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Spurs vs Leicester City live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Sunday, 23 July from 2000 AEST

Watch Man City vs Yokohama F. Marinos live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Manchester City vs Yokohama F. Marinos live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Sunday, 23 July with kick off at 2000 AEST

Watch PSG vs Al Nassr live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch PSG vs Al Nassr live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 25 July with kick off at 2020 AEST

Watch Man United vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 1230 AEST

Articles

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football so far plus find out what is to come on Paramount+

Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

A number of games have been added to the latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the 2023 Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Countdown until the start of the Winter Festival of Football

The Winter Festival of Football begins this Saturday. Watch the first two matches live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

Winter Festival of Football Is Coming

Australia’s first Premier League Coach, Ange Postecoglou, will make his management debut in his home country as Spurs travels to Perth to take on West Ham this July, live and exclusive on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

The 2022 Winter Festival of Football

Relive some of the epic action of the 2022 Winter Festival Of Football On Demand

2023