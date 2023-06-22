Ange Postecoglou: Starting his Spurs' career in Perth
Sport
Ange Postecoglou discusses his upcoming managerial debut for Spurs in Perth this July
Articles
Advertisement
Winter Festival of Football Fixtures
Gear up for the 2023 Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+
ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football
All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ across July and August as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football
Winter Festival of Football Is Coming
Australia’s first Premier League Coach, Ange Postecoglou, will make his management debut in his home country as Spurs travels to Perth to take on West Ham this July, live and exclusive on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+
The 2022 Winter Festival of Football
Relive some of the epic action of the 2022 Winter Festival Of Football On Demand
How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football
Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+
2023