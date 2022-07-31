Highlights
Real Madrid vs Juventus Highlights
Watch highlights from the Real Madrid vs Juventus friendly at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
Real Madrid vs Juventus Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Real Madrid vs Juventus friendly at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
Real Madrid vs Club América Highlights
Watch highlights from the Real Madrid vs Club América friendly in San Francisco
FC Barcelona vs Juventus Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the FC Barcelona vs Juventus friendly in Dallas
FC Barcelona vs Juventus Highlights
Watch highlights from the FC Barcelona vs Juventus friendly in Dallas
Real Madrid vs Club América Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Real Madrid vs Club América friendly in San Francisco
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona friendly in Las Vegas
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Highlights
Watch highlights from the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona friendly in Las Vegas
Arsenal vs Chelsea Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Arsenal vs Chelsea friendly in Florida