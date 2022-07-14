Winter Festival of Football

Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
NC | Sport

Air Date: Thu 14 Jul 2022

Watch highlights from the Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar friendly in the Queensland Champions Cup

Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar friendly in the Queensland Champions Cup

Winter Festival of Football: The Schedule

Find out when and where your side is playing across Network 10's Winter Festival of Football

Liverpool vs Manchester United Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Liverpool vs Manchester United friendly in Bangkok

Liverpool vs Manchester United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Liverpool vs Manchester United friendly in Bangkok

Winter Festival of Football: Begins July 12

Get ready for the upcoming Winter Festival of Football

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Winter Festival of Football

All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ in July as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Relive all the action from Liverpool vs Manchester United

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Liverpool's clash against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday night (AEST)

Watch Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

The first match of the Winter Festival of Football on Australian shores will see Leeds United take on Brisbane Roar on Thursday, 14 July.

Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play

The MCG will play host to a cracking tie as Manchester United face off against Melbourne Victory on Friday, 15 July.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.

Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+

