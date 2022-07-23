Winter Festival of Football

Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara Mini Match
NC | Sport

Air Date: Sat 23 Jul 2022

Watch extended highlights from the Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara friendly from Las Vegas

image-placeholder20 mins

Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara friendly from Las Vegas

image-placeholder3 mins

Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara Highlights

Watch highlights from the Juventus vs C.D. Guadalajara friendly from Las Vegas

image-placeholder23 mins

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Crystal Palace vs Leeds United friendly from Optus Stadium

image-placeholder3 mins

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Crystal Palace vs Leeds United friendly from Optus Stadium

image-placeholder3 mins

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea Highlights

Watch highlights from the Charlotte FC vs Chelsea clash

image-placeholder24 mins

Orlando City vs Arsenal Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Orlando City vs Arsenal clash

image-placeholder3 mins

Orlando City vs Arsenal Highlights

Watch highlights from the Orlando City vs Arsenal clash

image-placeholder24 mins

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Charlotte FC vs Chelsea clash

image-placeholder19 mins

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar friendly at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium

image-placeholder3 mins

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar friendly at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Articles

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Winter Festival of Football

All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ in July as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football

image-placeholder

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Liverpool vs Manchester United

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Liverpool's clash against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday night (AEST)

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from the Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar match

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Leeds United's match against Brisbane Roar in the Queensland Champions Cup

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Man United vs Melbourne Victory

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Man United vs Melbourne Victory at the MCG on Friday night

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Liverpool's clash against Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday night

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Chelsea vs Club America

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Chelsea's clash against Club America on Sunday afternoon (AEST)

