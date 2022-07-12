Articles
ULTIMATE GUIDE: Winter Festival of Football
All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ in July as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football
Winter Festival of Football Fixtures
Gear up for the Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+
How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football
Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+
Relive all the action from Liverpool vs Manchester United
Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from Liverpool's clash against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday night (AEST)
Watch Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play
The first match of the Winter Festival of Football on Australian shores will see Leeds United take on Brisbane Roar on Thursday, 14 July.
Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play
The MCG will play host to a cracking tie as Manchester United face off against Melbourne Victory on Friday, 15 July.
Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play
Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.
Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play
Watch live and free on Network 10 as two EPL household names battle it out on Sunday, July 17 as Aston Villa meet Leeds United at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium