Winter Festival of Football Wrap

Some of the world’s best football teams took centre stage across Network 10 and Paramount+ over July. From the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United Barcelona to Real Madrid, football fans had the chance to see their favourite players take part in some blockbuster encounters.

The jampacked July schedule took football fans around the world, with all the action beginning in Thailand with a showdown between rivals Liverpool and Manchester United before several English Premier League teams made their way down under to put on a masterclass for their Australian supporters.

Relive all the action from Liverpool vs Manchester United

We begin with the Queensland Champions Cup which saw Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa face off against fellow Premier League outfit Leeds United as well as our very own Brisbane Roar.

The three match series saw each side play each other in a round robin format across Queensland in the likes of the Gold Coast, Brisbane as well as Townsville.

Watch highlights from all three matches below

Relive all the action from the Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar

Relive all the action from Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Relive all the action from Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar

We now shift our attention to the football extravaganza that took place in Melbourne which saw heavyweights Manchester United and Crystal Palace make their way onto the hallowed grounds of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, United’s first test was a meeting with Melbourne Victory following their exploits in Thailand which saw them topple Liverpool.

Against all odds, it was Victory who drew first blood in this encounter but did they have enough in the tank to hold off their Premier League opponents? Catch up with all the extras to see how it unfolded.

Relive all the action from Man United vs Melbourne Victory

It was then time for Melbournians to be treated to an all Premier League clash as the Eagles arrived down under to take on United. Patrick Vieira’s side had proved to be stubborn opposition for United who had failed to beat them throughout the most recent Premier League campaign.

Watch all the action to see how it played out.

Relive all the action from Man United vs Crystal Palace

The final stop of the Australian leg of the Winter Festival of Football took place in Perth with Man United, Aston Villa, Palace and Leeds all making the journey to WA.

Palace and Leeds kicked off the action on Friday night before Man United and Aston Villa braved the elements on Saturday to put on a show in weather not too different to what they are used to back in England.

Relive all the action from Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Relive all the action from Man United vs Aston Villa

The remainder of the Winter Festival of Football took us stateside with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Juventus and Barcelona featuring across the country.

All the US action began with Chelsea taking on Mexican heavyweights, Club America in Nevada before taking on MLS side, Charlotte FC.

Chelsea vs Club America Highlights

Meanwhile, their London rivals faced off against Orlando before soon locking horns with the Blues in the highly anticipated Florida Cup.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Highlights

Arsenal vs Chelsea Mini Match

It was now time for a change of pace as we were treated to some Spanish and Italian flair.

First up, a clash between Italian giants Juventus and Mexican powerhouse outfit, C.D. Guadalajara before a mouth watering El Clasico as Barcelona and Real Madrid went head to head in Las Vegas.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Highlights

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Mini Match

The big matches kept coming with Barca then tasked with taking on Juventus while Madrid faced off against Club America in San Francisco.

FC Barcelona vs Juventus Highlights

FC Barcelona vs Juventus Mini Match

The final showdown in Network 10’s Winter Festival of Football is set to be an almighty clash as Real Madrid meet Juventus. Kick off at 1200 AEST on Sunday, 31 July live and exclusive on Paramount+

