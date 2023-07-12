Watch West Ham United vs Perth Glory live and free on 10 BOLD

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The Festival kicks off in Perth on Saturday, 15 July with a clash between West Ham United and Perth Glory.

David Moyes' Hammers are fresh from their UEFA Conference League victory which saw them overcome Fiorentina in Prague. However, they had quite a frustrating Premier League campaign which saw them finish in a disappointing 14th place.

The East London outfit will be coming up against a Glory side who remain in a state of transition. A 9th placed finish in the A-League saw them miss out on Finals football for another season while they are once again on the hunt for a new coach following Ruben Zadkovich's decision to leave the club.

Watch West Ham vs Perth Glory live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play this Saturday from 1930 AEST

