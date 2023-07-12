Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United live and free on 10 BOLD

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

Ange Postecoglou will make his Spurs' managerial debut in front of home support as his Tottenham face off against West Ham in the must watch match on Tuesday, 18 July.

It could not have been scripted any better for Postecoglou whose reign as the first Australian Premier League manager will begin down under. He can expect plenty of support as he takes the first steps to reigniting a Spurs side which has struggled of late.

Countdown until the Start of the Winter Festival of Football

A sub-standard 2022/23 campaign saw Tottenham finish outside the European places in 8th which was a disastrous outcome for a club of its following and stature in the English game.

Postecoglou will be hoping to get his new set of supporters on side from the beginning so a positive performance against the Hammers will be imperative.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Watch Spurs vs West Ham United live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play on Tuesday, 18 July from 1930, kick off 2005 AEST

Winter Festival of Football Hub

How To Watch The Winter Festival Of Football