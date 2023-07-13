Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The first match of the Winter Festival of Football to take place in Thailand will see Spurs come up against Leicester City on Sunday, 23 July at 2000 AEST.

This will be Spurs' first trip to Thailand in what is expected to be a packed out Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

There should be a decent mix of Tottenham and Leicester fans, with the latter Thai owned and building up a sizable supporter base across Asia.

Leicester have a tough proposition on their hands ahead of the 2023/24 season as they prepare for a grueling season in the Championship following last season's demise which culminated with their relegation from the top flight.

