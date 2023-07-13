Winter Festival of Football

LatestExtrasFixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2130 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

Watch Postecoglou's side in action as his Spurs come up against Singaporean side, Lion City Sailors.

There will be a familiar face in the Lions squad with Socceroos defender Bailey Wright recently joining the club after a lengthy spell in England.

Tottenham have a date with Lion City Sailors in Singapore. Watch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2130 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Hub

How To Watch The Winter Festival Of Football

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football
NEXT STORY

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Advertisement

Related Articles

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football so far plus find out what is to come on Paramount+
Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

A number of games have been added to the latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football
Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST
Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST
Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 1 August with kick off at 2020 AEST