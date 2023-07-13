Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

Watch Postecoglou's side in action as his Spurs come up against Singaporean side, Lion City Sailors.

There will be a familiar face in the Lions squad with Socceroos defender Bailey Wright recently joining the club after a lengthy spell in England.

Watch Spurs vs Lion City Sailors on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2130 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

