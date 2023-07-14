Winter Festival of Football

Watch PSG vs Al Nassr live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 25 July with kick off at 2020 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

We will be heading to Osaka for the second of the Japan based matches as PSG face off against Al Nassr on Tuesday, 25 July.

There is a new man in the hot seat at PSG with former Spain coach, Luis Enrique, taking the reins of the Parisian club.

This match will feature some of the best talent on offer with Kylian Mbappe lining up for PSG while Al Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Marcelo Brozovic in their ranks.

Watch PSG vs Al Nassr on Tuesday, 25 July with kick off at 2020 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

