A cracking tie awaits in the United States as Orlando take on English Premier League giants Arsenal in the FC Series on Thursday, 21 July.

This will go down as a midseason fixture for Orlando who are currently in sixth in the MLS’ Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, this will be the first of Arsenal’s two matches in America as they ramp up their preseason ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign on August 5.

Watch Orlando City vs Arsenal live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 0920 on Thursday, July 21 – kick off at 0930 AEST.

