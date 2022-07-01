Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

United will be back at the MCG for another blockbuster clash as they meet Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

This may prove to be a stern test for United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, with Palace coming out on top in the final matchday of the regular season thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s first half strike.

This will be the first time that Australian Eagles' fans will get the chance to see their side in action as they play in one of Australia's most iconic stadiums.

Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play from 1930 AEST on Tuesday, July 19 - kick off at 2010