Winter Festival of Football

ExtrasFixturesFootball HomeArticlesHome
Back

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Manchester United and Crystal Palace face off at the MCG live and free on 10 BOLD on Tuesday, July 19 from 1930 AEST

United will be back at the MCG for another blockbuster clash as they meet Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

This may prove to be a stern test for United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, with Palace coming out on top in the final matchday of the regular season thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s first half strike.

This will be the first time that Australian Eagles' fans will get the chance to see their side in action as they play in one of Australia's most iconic stadiums.

Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play from 1930 AEST on Tuesday, July 19 - kick off at 2010

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play
NEXT STORY

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch the final match of the Queensland Champions Cup live on 10 BOLD as Villa meet Roar on Wednesday, 20 July
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch live and free on Network 10 as two EPL household names battle it out on Sunday, July 17 as Aston Villa meet Leeds United at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium
Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.
Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play

The MCG will play host to a cracking tie as Manchester United face off against Melbourne Victory on Friday, 15 July.