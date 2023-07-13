Winter Festival of Football

Watch Man United vs Wrexham live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 1230 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The next match on the calendar takes us stateside for the first time as Man United meet everyone's favourite second team, Wrexham. The Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are fast becoming a household name around the globe.

The newly promoted League Two club now boast a growing list of supporters thanks to their new owners who have invested heavily in the club and risen the profile of the club with the behind the scenes series, Welcome to Wrexham.

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds led their club to promotion into League Two last season (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

