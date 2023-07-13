Watch Man United vs Dortmund live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

We head to the City of Lights for the next must watch encounter with Manchester United coming up against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund on July 31.

There have been quite a number of high profile departures at the German club, namely Jude Bellingham who has linked up with Real Madrid following an incredibly successful spell at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund endured a crushing end to their season, they were favourites to regain the title from arch rivals Bayern Munich following over a decade of dominance from the Bavarian giants.

However, a slip up on the final day paved the way for Munich who edged past their rivals and added yet another Bundesliga title to their collection.

