Watch Man United vs Aston Villa on 10 and 10 play

The seventh and final match of the Australian leg of the Winter Festival of Football (WFF) will see two traditional Premier League clubs go toe-to-toe as Manchester United meet Aston Villa.

These two historical clubs will bring a close to what is sure to be an action-filled WFF down under as they travel from the east coast to treat the West Australians to a spectacle.

Catch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live and free on 10 and 10 play from 1900 on Saturday, July 23 – kick off at 1945 AEST

