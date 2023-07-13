Watch Man City vs Yokohama F. Marinos live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

We will be heading to Japan as Manchester City meet Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo on Sunday, 23 July.

This will be City's first encounter since they capped off their treble-winning campaign. They will be coming up against a fellow side owned by the City group and a club that is headed up by a familiar face in Australian, Kevin Muscat.

Muscat's Yokohama are the reigning J. League champions and will be looking to put on a good show in Tokyo.

Sunday, 23 July with kick off at 2000 AEST

