Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on 10 and 10 play

Manchester United aims to bounce back from their disappointing Premier League season when they kick off against Liverpool in Bangkok on the 12th of July at 2205 to start the Winter Festival Of Football.

Both clubs are giants of the English game with a rivalry that goes all the way back to the industrial revolution. The past two meetings between these two world-class teams have resulted in convincing wins for Liverpool.

Under the new manager Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United expects a return to world-class football that's been lacking in the past years. At the same time, Liverpool has become a European giant under Jurgen Klopp only just losing in the Champions League final to Real Madrid 1-0 just a month ago.

Despite boasting, names such as Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes Manchester United is still yet to sign a new player this transfer window even when they have been linked with top-quality players such as Frenkie De Jong, Jurien Timber and Antony they have been unable to make an agreement for any of these players.

Liverpool however has signed players such as the promising young Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho who most likely debut in the upcoming Winter Festival of football which gives Liverpool a promising future.

How to Watch the Winter Festival of Football

