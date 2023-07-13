Watch Liverpool vs Leicester live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The action will carry on in Singapore with Liverpool set to lock horns with Leicester on Sunday, 30 July.

Catch Jurgen Klopp's Reds in action as they begin the first leg of their Asian campaign against the Foxes.

This is the Reds second visit to Singapore in as many years after coming out on top against Crystal Palace in their previous appearance last year.

Klopp has already dipped into the transfer market and brought in Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig, respectively. This may be the first time that supporters get to see their newest recruits in action!

Watch Liverpool vs Leicester on Sunday, 30 July with kick off at 1900 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

