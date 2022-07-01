Winter Festival of Football

ExtrasFixturesFootball HomeArticlesHome
Back

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.

Liverpool’s final leg of their Asian tour takes them to Singapore where they will do battle against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The men from Selhurst Park secured a 12th placed finish and had quite the record against the top teams – registering a win and draw against City while also coming away with wins against Arsenal and United.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be coming off a blockbuster tie against Man United in Thailand only days earlier.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live and free on Network 10 on Friday, July 15. Broadcast begins 2230 AEST, kick off 2235

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play
NEXT STORY

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch the final match of the Queensland Champions Cup live on 10 BOLD as Villa meet Roar on Wednesday, 20 July
Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Manchester United and Crystal Palace face off at the MCG live and free on 10 BOLD on Tuesday, July 19 from 1930 AEST
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch live and free on Network 10 as two EPL household names battle it out on Sunday, July 17 as Aston Villa meet Leeds United at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium
Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Melbourne Victory on 10 and 10 play

The MCG will play host to a cracking tie as Manchester United face off against Melbourne Victory on Friday, 15 July.