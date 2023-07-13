Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

One of the most highly anticipated pre-season friendlies will see Liverpool go toe-to-toe against Bayern Munich on August 2.

It has been over four years since the two sides met with the Reds getting the better of Munich in the Champions League Round of 16.

An inspired Sadio Mane double led Liverpool to victory on that occasion. However, this upcoming match could see the Senegalese star line up for the opposition as he prepares to face his former employers for the first time since departing last year.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Hub

How To Watch The Winter Festival Of Football