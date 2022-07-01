Watch Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Australian Leeds fans will finally get the chance to see their beloved Lilywhites in action as they prepare for a preseason tour down under which will take them across Queensland and Perth.

A challenging English Premier League season left Leeds fans on the edge of their seats with their top flight survival only being confirmed on the final matchday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s methods were starting to wear thin on his side and it was up to American Jesse Marsch to ensure that United were able to secure their top flight status for a second straight season.

The upcoming Premier League campaign will be Marsch’s first full season in charge of the club and there will be no better way to start than with a match against our very own Brisbane Roar.

Like their opponents, Roar also had a difficult season with a distinct lack of firepower in the attacking third which saw them finish second last in the A-League.

However, they will be buoyed by their latest signing, Charlie Austin, the former Premier League striker will link up with Brisbane in the coming days as gets ready to set the A-League alight.

Watch Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play on Thursday, 14 July. Broadcast begins 1900 AEST, kick off 1945.