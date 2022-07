Australian football fans will get to experience all four matches from the Florida Cup/FC Series 2022 live and exclusive on Paramount+

The Australian-friendly kick off times will see all four matches from the United States taking place in the morning.

First up we will take you to Las Vegas as Chelsea prepare to take on Mexican heavyweights, Club América.

Watch Chelsea vs Club América live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 1150 on Sunday, July 17 - kick off at 1200 AEST.