Watch Bayern Munich vs Man City live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2030 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

Returning to Japan's capital, we have a blockbuster install as Man City face off against Bayern Munich on July 26.

Guardiola will be facing his former employers who enter the 2023/24 season as Bundesliga champions.

This may only be a friendly but Bayern will be out for revenge after they were knocked out by their opponents in the Champions League Quarter Finals.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Man City on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2030 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football so far plus find out what is to come on Paramount+
A number of games have been added to the latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football
Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST
Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST
Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 1 August with kick off at 2020 AEST