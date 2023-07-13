Winter Festival of Football

Watch Bayern Munich vs Kawasaki Frontale live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Saturday, 29 July with kick off at 2000 AEST

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The action comes thick and fast with another match the next night as Bayern Munich meet Kawasaki Frontale.

Kawasaki have been one of the J. League's dominant sides in recent years but have struggled so far this campaign.

They will be coming up against an undeniably strong Bayern side which will be keen to get a result despite the nature of the fixture.

Bayern pipped rivals Dortmund to the Bundesliga title on the final Match Day last season (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Watch Bayern Munich vs Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday, 29 July with kick off at 2000 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Relive some of the best moments from the Winter Festival of Football so far plus find out what is to come on Paramount+
A number of games have been added to the latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football
Watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST
Watch Liverpool vs Bayern live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST
Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live and exclusive on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 1 August with kick off at 2020 AEST