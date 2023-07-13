Watch Bayern Munich vs Kawasaki Frontale live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The action comes thick and fast with another match the next night as Bayern Munich meet Kawasaki Frontale.

Kawasaki have been one of the J. League's dominant sides in recent years but have struggled so far this campaign.

They will be coming up against an undeniably strong Bayern side which will be keen to get a result despite the nature of the fixture.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday, 29 July with kick off at 2000 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

