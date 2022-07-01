Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Leeds second match of their tour down under will see them face off against fellow EPL outfit Aston Villa who have Steven Gerrard at the helm. The former star midfielder will also be entering his first full season in charge after his side finished 14th.

They will be buoyed by the permanent transfer of Philippe Coutinho who spent last season on loan from Barcelona where he managed five goals in 19 appearances.

The two Premier League matchups between these sides were full of action with a 3-3 stalemate in their first meeting which saw Coutinho secure a brace for Villa with Daniel James also helping himself to two for Leeds.

The second meeting was a far more one-sided affair with Gerrard’s men posting a routine 3-0 win over the Lilywhites.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United will be taking centre stage on Network 10 from 1400 on Sunday, July 17 - kick off at 1435 AEST