Winter Festival of Football

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch the Florida Cup showpiece event live and exclusive on Paramount+ as Arsenal take on Chelsea on 24 July.

The final match of the Winter Festival of Football is destined to be a mammoth showdown as Arsenal battle it out against Chelsea for the Florida Cup.

Two of the biggest names in world football will lock horns in Orlando with Thomas Tuchel’s Blues out for revenge following their 4-2 defeat back in April.

A determined Gunners outfit proved too strong for Chelsea on that occasion as they blew away their rivals on their turf at Stamford Bridge.

Will it be a similar result this time around, or will Chelsea claim bragging rights in front of their US supporters?

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 0920 on Sunday, July 24 – kick off at 0930 AEST

