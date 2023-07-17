Seven Matches Added to the Winter Festival of Football

Seven blockbuster encounters have been added to a stacked lineup for the 2023 Winter Festival of Football.

A number of top sides from around the globe will be making their way to Japan for their pre season preparations.

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Treble-winning title holders Manchester City will be heading to the land of the rising sun along with PSG, Inter Milan and German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's City will kick off the Japan based matches when they take on fellow City owned club, Yokohama F. Marinos.

There will be a familiar name in Yokohama's dugout with former A-League defender Kevin Muscat in charge of the J. League side.

Next up, we have French powerhouse, PSG, coming up against Saudi side Al Nassr who boast Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic in their ranks.

This will be followed by quite a busy period with four back-to-back days of action across Tokyo and Osaka with Bayern facing off against City, Inter Milan going toe-to-toe against Al Nassr, PSG vs Cerezo Osaka as well as Bayern meeting Kawasaki Frontale.

The final match of the Japan based games is set to be a mouthwatering showdown with PSG locking horns with Inter Milan at the Australian friendly kick off time of 2020 AEST on Tuesday, 1 August.

