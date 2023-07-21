Catch up with all the latest from the Winter Festival of Football

We have had three incredible clashes take place over the last week. It all began out west in Perth with Perth Glory meeting West Ham United before the Hammers took on Ange Postecoglou's Spurs plus Manchester United met Lyon in Edinburgh.

West Ham United vs Perth Glory

The first match of the Winter Festival of Football pitted UEFA Conference League winners, West Ham, against Isuzu UTE A-League outfit, Perth Glory.

There were plenty of stars on show with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings starring for the Hammers.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

One of the most highly anticipated matches on the Winter Festival of Football calendar transpired on Tuesday night as Postecoglou took charge of his first game in Tottenham colours against West Ham.

Harry Kane featured up front alongside new recruits James Maddison and Manor Solomon as Aussie supporters got the first glimpse of one of their own in charge of an English Premier League outfit.

Manchester United vs Lyon

Catch up with all the latest from the third match of the Winter Festival of Football as Man United faced off against Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon.

Winter Festival of Football Matches: 3 Down, 14 To Go...

We have only just scratched the surface with another 14 games coming up live and exclusive on Paramount+ over the next month.

Check out our Ultimate Guide to find out when your team is playing. We have three Manchester United matches on the horizon plus a glimpse of the very best with Manchester City, Inter Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich heading to Japan.

