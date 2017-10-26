Will and Grace

GIFs That Remind Us Why Will, Grace, Jack And Karen Are The Best

Especially Karen. This article contains lots of Karen.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven

Because when it came to each other, they always viewed honesty as the best policy.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


No matter what the problem was.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because they were always so generous.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


And made giving so much fun.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because they could dance.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


And often found reason to.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because the best form of affection was stopping short of an actual hug.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because the best hugs came in the form of a doctor’s prescription.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because their solo shows had titles to indicate just that.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because their creativity had no boundaries.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because they were proud of who they were.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


And they believed in equality.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because they knew taste may be subjective.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


But that doesn’t mean everyone’s is good.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because... Just because.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven
Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


Because their love for each other was deep.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


And expressed in a variety of ways.

Will & Grace, 2017, channel eleven


And real.

Watch the first eight seasons of Will & Grace, 7.30 weeknights from Monday October 30 on ELEVEN, and catch up on tenplay.

