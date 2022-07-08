Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Explosive Documentary Coming To Network 10

On Thursday, July 14 at 8.40 on 10 and live-streamed on 10 play, Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? will take a look at the life of the 60-year-old British socialite, as she faces trial for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Dubbed ‘the world’s most enigmatic female sex trafficker’, the series tracks Maxwell’s life, going back to her early years as told by those who knew her well, detailing the toxic environment she was raised in, into her years as a full-time socialite.

The daughter of a media tycoon, Maxwell grew up in high society, until her father’s death in 1991. Later, Maxwell moved to the United States where she met Epstein and, even after their romantic relationship ended, they stayed close until his eventual arrest in 2019.

Survivors also detail Maxwell’s various techniques for drawing them in as the documentary reveals the crimes Maxwell and Epstein were committing, culminating in her demise and ultimate reckoning, her trial and eventual sentencing.

In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking minors and four other counts after a month-long trial. In June 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a conviction she appealed just nine days later.

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Premieres 8.40 Thursday, July 14 on 10 and live-streamed on 10 play.