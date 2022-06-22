Whatchamacallit - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
Episode 1: Stan Grant
Join us on the winding path of Stan's travels, his Country and the things that he has picked up along the way.
Episode 2: Mark Olive
Mark Olive (aka 'The Black Olive') is one of Australia's First Indigenous Five-star chefs and he has a global following with his The Outback Cafe series.
Episode 3: Rhyan Clapham
Rhyan Clapham comes from the world's first engineers and stone masons, whose knowledge of physics and water ecology is profound.
Episode 4: Chloe Quayle
The Barkindji people of the Darling, call their freshwater River the Barkaa, translated it is mother. Chloe Quayle uses the stage name Barkaa the relates to her matriarchal connections.
Episode 5: Ziggy Ramo
Ziggy Ramo is becoming one of the most important artists in the country, releasing a new powerful statement, reworking Paul Kelly's "From Little Things Big Things Grow".