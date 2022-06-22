Whatchamacallit

Whatchamacallit - S1 Ep. 5
PG | Documentary

Air Date: Thu 23 Jun 2022

Ziggy Ramo is becoming one of the most important artists in the country, releasing a new powerful statement, reworking Paul Kelly's "From Little Things Big Things Grow".

image-placeholder32 mins

Episode 1: Stan Grant

Join us on the winding path of Stan's travels, his Country and the things that he has picked up along the way.

image-placeholder29 mins

Episode 2: Mark Olive

Mark Olive (aka 'The Black Olive') is one of Australia's First Indigenous Five-star chefs and he has a global following with his The Outback Cafe series.

image-placeholder33 mins

Episode 3: Rhyan Clapham

Rhyan Clapham comes from the world's first engineers and stone masons, whose knowledge of physics and water ecology is profound.

image-placeholder32 mins

Episode 4: Chloe Quayle

The Barkindji people of the Darling, call their freshwater River the Barkaa, translated it is mother. Chloe Quayle uses the stage name Barkaa the relates to her matriarchal connections.

image-placeholder36 mins

Episode 5: Ziggy Ramo

image-placeholder34 mins

Episode 6: Matty Mills

Matty Mills is the quiet achiever of the entertainment industry, recently named Getaways first-ever Indigenous presenter.

Season 1