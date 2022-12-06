Well Traveller: Layne Beachley Explores Australia Like Never Before

Showcasing the best wellness retreats, destinations and experiences that Australia has to offer, Well Traveller follows Layne Beachley as she meets celebrity guests and everyday Aussies and explores the fastest-growing tourism sector in the world.

"The show, and Well Traveller as a brand, came about through the insight that Australians needed to support their well-being better and we wanted to facilitate that through a one-stop shop of sharing amazing wellness travel experiences that help people recharge, reconnect and recalibrate," Well Traveller's Founder and executive producer Katherine Droga explained to 10 Play.

"And in their own backyard," Layne added. "Australians tend to believe that in order to take a wellness break they have to go overseas to experience that. But we've just become the number one health and wellness travel destination in the world."

While the series was a pre-COVID creation and the demand for wellness travel was around before the pandemic, Katherine and Layne said there was a clear rise in Aussies prioritising their health and well-being more after the rolling lockdowns.

So what actually is wellness travel?

Layne said that having travelled the world for most of her life, the trips she's used would either focus on surfing or over-indulging. Wellness travel is more about indulging in experiences that nourish the body, mind and soul.

"It all depends on the feeling you want to experience when you're heading off on these adventures," she continued. "Some people want adventure and movement, some people want to completely disconnect, unplug and recharge.

"The premise behind this show is curating experiences to help you focus on those particular things... it's honouring and prioritising your health and well-being," she said.

"For me, a wellness experience -- and this is what I've actually learned to understand through the show -- doesn't just mean going for a surf, coming out and having a nap. It actually means immersing myself in the environment I'm staying in.

"It's not just about massages and yoga, it's about forest bathing, it's about bushwalking and swimming, cold plunges and mineral pools and we just have an extraordinary variety and diversity of wellness experiences in this country. We're only limited by our imagination."

Though many of the experiences Layne has discovered are about fostering that sense of wellness, there are still some -- like cow cuddling -- that push her out of her comfort zone in the best way possible.

"I take myself out of my comfort zone daily by immersing myself into the ocean and surrendering myself to force more powerful than me. I embrace fear, I embrace discomfort and lean into it which makes me more resilient, more confident and stronger. Ideally, that's what we want people to do.

"Doing something as uncomfortable as cow cuddling... they do love a cuddle, I didn't know that," Layne said with a laugh. "They love to be scratched and cuddled and held. Normally I just say, you eat your grass and if I need some milk I'll let you know, but these cows were really curious, very loving and cuddly. It was surprisingly fun!"

Through the show, Layne meets celebrities like Adam Goodes, Turia Pitt, Megan Gale and Barry Du Bois, as well as an everyday Aussie who has done it tough either mentally, physically or financially and could use a break.

These guests are taken on a journey to experience wellness travel alongside Layne in order to share their stories, reset and recalibrate. Having never hosted a show before, Layne admitted that when Katherine approached her for the role she was apprehensive, but through the process has learned so much about herself as well as the people she's been lucky enough to meet along the way.

"I understood the importance of taking everyday Australians out of their everyday lives and curating an experience that’s going to help them heal," Layne said. "I didn’t realise the importance of the role that I would play in that but I do that naturally anyway.

"Having these immersive, interactive periods of time where I really get to help them unwind and then rebuild, that was part of my role that I didn’t see coming but I’m really grateful that’s how it played out because that was a beautiful advantage to being the host of this show.

"Introducing everyday Australians to the beautiful country that we have to live in but also having a deeper understanding of what drives these people to live the life they live and maybe give them a few other options to live it a bit differently."

For anyone considering diving into the world of wellness travel, Layne's three tips are simple.

"Go on WellTraveller.com.au because it is all laid out there for you, it can be a little overwhelming if you don't know what you want to experience, feel, where you want to travel or what you can afford. Go onto the website and allow that to be presented to you in a really beautiful and simple way.

"Prioritise the time and remember that you are worth it. I think the most precious resource in our lives is time and we waste it. Just taking three days is enough to literally transform your perspective and give yourself a healthy dose of happiness, health and well-being," she continued.

And finally, perhaps the most important, "Get a massage on the first day! It puts you straight into holiday mode."

For more information, check out WellTraveller.com.au or tune in to Well Traveller, Sundays at 3.30pm on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand.