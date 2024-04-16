We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 6
PG | Sport

Air Date: Tue 16 Apr 2024

Relive the 2024 NBL Season with this all access documentary taking you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms for one of the best finals series the NBL has ever seen ending with the Tasmania Jackjumpers claiming their first championship.

Episodes
NBL HomeSunday HoopsUnrivalled: Inside NBL23Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
80 mins

S1 Ep. 6

Relive the 2024 NBL Season with this all access documentary taking you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms for one of the best finals series the NBL has ever seen ending with the Tasmania Jackjumpers claiming their first championship.

image-placeholder
28 mins

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 5

Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

image-placeholder
28 mins

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 3

The NBL Next Stars meet some of Australia's cutest and most deadly animals while keeping their focus on the NBA Draft, could Alex Sarr go #1 in 2024.

image-placeholder
28 mins

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 2

Take an inside look at some of the NBL's next generation of superstar players. Featuring Ariel Hukporti, AJ Johnson, Alex Toohey, Trentyn Flowers with Matthew Dellavadova, Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut.

image-placeholder
28 mins

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 4

Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

image-placeholder
28 mins

We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 1

Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Season 1