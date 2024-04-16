We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6
Relive the 2024 NBL Season with this all access documentary taking you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms for one of the best finals series the NBL has ever seen ending with the Tasmania Jackjumpers claiming their first championship.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 5
Meet the Next Generation of superstar NBL players heading into the 2024 season aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 3
The NBL Next Stars meet some of Australia's cutest and most deadly animals while keeping their focus on the NBA Draft, could Alex Sarr go #1 in 2024.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 2
Take an inside look at some of the NBL's next generation of superstar players. Featuring Ariel Hukporti, AJ Johnson, Alex Toohey, Trentyn Flowers with Matthew Dellavadova, Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut.
We Got Next: Inside NBL24 - S1 Ep. 4
