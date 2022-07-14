WA's Best Tour Guide

Regular Project guest host, popular comedian, and Perth local Joel Creasey will show us his favourite spots in WA and introduce us to awesome local characters and activities along the way.

Over a series of 4 content pieces Joel shares with us his favourite WA must-sees and dos and his passion for the region, inspiring us to go for a Wander out Yonder in WA.

Each piece sees Joel as WA's Best (*self-appointed) Tour Guide. Our unconventional tour guide is the perfect person to show WA in an approachable style while opening our eyes to the bucket list style locations and attractions on offer.