Unknown Road Adventures
Top 3 Camping Tips
Adventure
Details
Camp like an adventurer
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Extras
Destination Adventure
Home
Video Extras
21 secs
Hidden Talent
Does Paul have any Party Tricks
26 secs
Best Place To Fish
Does Paul have a secret spot
29 secs
3 Top Fishing Tips
Top tips to enhance your fishing game
14 secs
Favourite Fish To Catch
What's Paul's number one fish to battle
12 secs
Favourite Fish To Eat
What fish does Paul like to eat
17 secs
Hardest Fish To Catch
What's the most challenging fish Paul has faced
18 secs
History Of Places
What makes the history of a place so special
28 secs
What Does Adventure Mean To You
What does adventure mean to an adventurer
42 secs
Scareist Animal Encounter
What has been the scariest moment with a wild animal
36 secs
Top 3 4x4 Tips
Paul's top tips for your to get the most out of your 4x4
2020
