Unknown Road Adventures is based on remote fishing adventures.

Paul Erwin is the host of Unknown Road Adventures. He grew up in Adelaide adventuring, fishing and surfing some of South Australia’s most secluded areas.

At the age of 18 Paul left Adelaide and traveled to Coolangatta in search of the perfect wave, he was always up for an adventure and exploring new areas. His favourite areas to explore are in Cape York and South Australia with each spot being extremely remote and isolated.