United: John Aloisi Q&A

Aside from becoming champions, what was your highlight of the season. What did you enjoy most?

JA: It’s an interesting one because you enjoy a lot of moments throughout the season. There are so many! You have to try and enjoy the journey for what it is. So, I’d have to say that winning it is the biggest highlight because that’s what you’re always striving for.

But, the little wins with the team. The first win of the season with the team is always a big highlight. The (Melbourne) Victory semi final was a massive one, coming from behind after losing the first game and then to come out and win 4-1 was a massive highlight.

What makes Western United so unique compared to other clubs you’ve been at? What were some of the challenges?

JA: The biggest challenge was that we didn’t have a home ground. We were training at a facility when I first arrived where the pitches were rock hard and so it wasn’t easy to train on and very windy, quite tough conditions.

That happens with new clubs, we were trying to get a new training facility, had no home stadium and so we played out of five different stadiums in Geelong, AAMI Park, two different stadiums in Ballarat and also Tasmania.

They were massive challenges and even though we have supporters that really back us, we haven’t got a lot of supporters, because we’re a new club, only three seasons old.

Sometimes when you’re playing in front of a relatively smaller crowd, it can be difficult to get energy from your own supporters. So, the players have to generate that energy from themselves.

We saw in the [A-League] Finals, that there are a lot of people who follow us and support us, so we’re hoping to keep growing as a club.

How was it having the cameras around all season. Is it a case of just forgetting that they are there after a while?

JA: It became easy. We became accustomed to having them around, so you didn’t even think about it.

There’s definitely no acting involved, I can tell you that. Because with some scenes, there is raw emotion on show and you can see when the tension can be there when things aren’t going well. So, we just got used to the cameras being there and went about our jobs.

There are of course plenty ups and downs being a coach. How do you cope with those more challenging times? What gets you through them?

JA: Experience from dealing with difficult situations in the past, that really helps. There are a lot of things that are out of our control so our emphasis is always placed on things that we know that we can control.

We set out from day one with the mantra of not looking for any excuses. We get on with it. The players work ethic was the main focus.

They [players] didn’t look for excuses about the training facilities at the start or not having a home stadium. It was more on focusing on our football and trying to improve each day, and that’s we did!

What made last year’s team so special?

JA: The togetherness of the group. It’s one of our main values and you can really see it from the start when I arrived. We had a special group that showed that hard work and togetherness can lead to achievements.

Over the year it [the togetherness] became stronger and stronger. When we went through some challenging times, like the COVID postponements, we were going through obstacles and trying to overcome them which led to us becoming stronger as a group.

I think that was the main reason why were able to achieve what we did. The belief that they had in each other, the team and how we played was very evident.

As a coach, how do you go about managing all the various personalities in the team. Does it come down to a case by case basis with each player?

JA: Everyone’s different, so you have to manage the team, the group and the players all a little bit differently. We have our values and beliefs and the way that we should act within the club and when we’re representing the club.

So, I drive that home a lot, every day. Then the boys also end up doing the same so it becomes easier then to manage different characters because then they all know the behavioural values that we set out. That was important.

But we also recognise that each individual is going through different circumstances, so you have to be able to manage that. I think that over the years, the empathy towards different situations with players has grown from me because of some of the things that I’ve gone through in my life.

That means that I can sort of relate to what they might be going through. Never understand it completely because everyone’s going through different difficulties in their life.

You will see in United, there are a few things that players are going through. It was hard and sometimes it was mentally challenging for them, but we tried to support them as much as possible

Was there a certain point in the season when you really started to believe that you guys could win the title?

JA: It was a game that we actually lost on Boxing Day against Victory. We lost the game, we had about five players out through COVID and Victory had their strongest side, they didn’t have anyone out.

We matched them and we played really well, I knew from that day on and I said to the players, ‘We can play against anyone with our squad and beat anyone.’ From that day I knew that we had a real chance to go and win the title.

You always have the belief at the start of the season, we were always working towards winning but it was that point where I thought that we were on here. We have a massive opportunity.

Personally, what do you enjoy most about coaching?

JA: I enjoy the day to day. I enjoy trying to improve players and helping them to become not just better players but also try help them as people. I find that very important and I enjoy the competitive nature of games, I love that.

There are a lot of ups and downs in it and you try and remain sort of stable within those situations. The more you did, the more you get used to it. I enjoy all that, like when we need to try and dig even harder when we’re in difficult situations.

I think just improving the team is the most important thing as a coach, If you’re doing that, then you’re doing your job.

And finally, how would you describe last season in one word?

JA: Incredible.

