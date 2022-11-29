United: Behind the Scenes Series of Western United's 2021/22 Journey

Western United FC’s 2021/22 journey is one unlike anything else, with a vision to create an A-League club from the ground up, and build a community in Melbourne’s fastest growth corridor – the Wild West. The stakes can’t get higher, with a commitment to constructing a $100m stadium, training, and residential precinct. Go big or go home!

With no home ground, hemorrhaging millions of dollars, a streak of losses and sacking of the inaugural coach, it’s one kick forward, two kicks back. The club goes into crisis management, when in comes Socceroos legend, John Aloisi – a new coach with a mission to unite the team and get them to the top of the table.

With a belief in himself and his playing group, Aloisi instils a united mindset. Following multiple setbacks for the new kids on the block, broken pieces begin to mend and the group believes they have what it takes to win.

A Sunjive production, directed by Dan Jones, and featuring fan favourite players, Captain Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales and Josh Risdon, United is a series with an access-all-areas pass into the inner workings of a newly formed football club.

Get ready to ride an emotional rollercoaster, on and off the pitch, to watch the club navigate adversity and above all else, stay united.

United.

Only On 10 Play From December 7.