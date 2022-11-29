United: Behind the Scenes Series of Western United's 2021/22 Journey

Western United FC’s 2021/22 journey is one unlike anything else, with a vision to create an A-League club from the ground up, and build a community in Melbourne’s fastest growth corridor – the Wild West. The stakes can’t get higher, with a commitment to constructing a $100m stadium, training, and residential precinct. Go big or go home!
With no home ground, hemorrhaging millions of dollars, a streak of losses and sacking of the inaugural coach, it’s one kick forward, two kicks back. The club goes into crisis management, when in comes Socceroos legend, John Aloisi – a new coach with a mission to unite the team and get them to the top of the table.
With a belief in himself and his playing group, Aloisi instils a united mindset. Following multiple setbacks for the new kids on the block, broken pieces begin to mend and the group believes they have what it takes to win.
A Sunjive production, directed by Dan Jones, and featuring fan favourite players, Captain Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales and Josh Risdon, United is a series with an access-all-areas pass into the inner workings of a newly formed football club.
Get ready to ride an emotional rollercoaster, on and off the pitch, to watch the club navigate adversity and above all else, stay united.