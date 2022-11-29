How To Watch United On 10 Play

What Is United?

United is a 6-part series with each episode progressing the story within the 2021/22 A-league season around the performance of the Western United FC team, management of the club and the building of a $100m stadium, training, and residential precinct.

Each episode follows our key characters; players, coaches, managers, fans, and commentators and provides an insight into the rollercoaster ride of trying to manage, shape and lead the Western United FC towards the finals series, whilst at the same time juggling its commitment to building a local community – all during a global pandemic.

The series captures the training, the build-up, the tensions, the team dynamics, individual successes and failures, the politics and the highs and lows, providing an access all areas, backstage pass window into the complex and emotionally charged world of being a professional footballer, operator, and community builder.

When Is United available?

Watch all 6 parts from December 7 on 10 Play.

How Can I Find United On 10 Play

You can use the 10 Play SEARCH on WEB or APP, or head to the 10 Play United page here.

