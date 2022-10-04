“If we change our clothing, can we change our lives?” That is the question posed by the startling new transformation series, Undressed.

Produced by Made Up Stories, the powerhouse team behind Nine Perfect Strangers and Pieces of Her in the company’s first foray into unscripted television, and acclaimed international reality producer Eden Gaha, Undressed takes a group of Australians on a life-changing journey, exploring what drives their clothing choices and challenging them to make new choices that will create the lives they desire.