Underground: The Julian Assange Story

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Underground: The Julian Assange Story
M | Movies

Air Date: Thu 27 Jun 2024

Julian Assange is one of the most significant figures of the 21st century. But before he was famous, before his imprisonment and release, he was a teenage computer hacker. This is his story

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2012

About the Show

Julian Assange is one of the most significant figures of the 21st century. But before he was famous, before his imprisonment and release, he was a teenage computer hacker. This is his story.