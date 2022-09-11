Web Extras
Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Eddie Woo
Eddie tells us why he loves hosting Ultimate Classroom and why you should be watching!
Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Steph Bendixsen
Steph talks challenges, solutions and what it means to be hosting Ultimate Classroom!
Eddie’s Lesson: Field of View and Measuring Objective Distances
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 1.
Eddie’s Lesson: Bridge Engineering and Weight Mass Force
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 1.