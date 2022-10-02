Web Extras
Eddie’s Lesson: Decoding Cipher
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 4.
Eddie’s Lesson: Flight and Lift
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 4.
Eddie’s Lesson: Geometric Reasoning (Bedlam Puzzle)
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the third challenge of episode 4.
Eddie’s Lesson: Network Theory
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 3.
Eddie’s Lesson: Kinetic Energy and Mathematic Reasoning (Egg Drop)
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 3.
Eddie’s Lesson: Radiowaves
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 2.
Eddie's Lesson: SONAR
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 2.