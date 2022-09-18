Ultimate Classroom - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2
Ultimate Classroom is an action-packed new show where young people compete in epic challenges that put their STEM skills and passion to the test.
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 2.
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 2.
Eddie tells us why he loves hosting Ultimate Classroom and why you should be watching!
Steph talks challenges, solutions and what it means to be hosting Ultimate Classroom!
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 1.
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 1.