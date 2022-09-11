Ultimate Classroom

Ultimate Classroom - S1 Ep. 1
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sun 11 Sep 2022

Ultimate Classroom is an action-packed new show where young people compete in epic challenges that put their STEM skills and passion to the test.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 1

Ultimate Classroom is an action-packed new show where young people compete in epic challenges that put their STEM skills and passion to the test.

Web Extras

image-placeholder24 secs

Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Eddie Woo

Eddie tells us why he loves hosting Ultimate Classroom and why you should be watching!

image-placeholder49 secs

Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Steph Bendixsen

Steph talks challenges, solutions and what it means to be hosting Ultimate Classroom!

image-placeholder9 mins

Eddie’s Lesson: Field of View and Measuring Objective Distances

Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 1.

image-placeholder10 mins

Eddie’s Lesson: Bridge Engineering and Weight Mass Force

Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 1.

image-placeholder30 secs

Ultimate Classroom Promo

A series where students battle it out in STEM challenges to become the winner of Ultimate Classroom 2022.

Season 1