Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Ultimate Classroom - S1 Ep. 1
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sun 11 Sep 2022Expires: in 6 months
Ultimate Classroom is an action-packed new show where young people compete in epic challenges that put their STEM skills and passion to the test.
Web Extras
Advertisement
Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Eddie Woo
Eddie tells us why he loves hosting Ultimate Classroom and why you should be watching!
Ultimate Classroom: BTS With Steph Bendixsen
Steph talks challenges, solutions and what it means to be hosting Ultimate Classroom!
Eddie’s Lesson: Field of View and Measuring Objective Distances
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the first challenge of episode 1.
Eddie’s Lesson: Bridge Engineering and Weight Mass Force
Join Eddie Woo and the Ultimate Classroom teams for the full STEM lesson for the second challenge of episode 1.
Season 1